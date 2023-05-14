WATCH: YoonA and Lee Jun Ho present a Tom and Jerry-like relationship in King the Land's new teaser

‘King the Land’, is set to sweep you off your feet! The upcoming JTBC romantic comedy drama ‘King the Land’ will have YoonA and Lee Jun Ho, two K-pop idol turned actors present a sizzling chemistry like no other. The first teaser showed the two in a heart fluttering series of moments that would go on to define their love story. However, the second teaser displays a completely opposite story between the conglomerate boss and his charming employee.

King the Land second teaser

It begins with Cheon Sa Rang, played by YoonA, who is dressed as a hotelier who walks with a smile on her face at all times. On the other hand, Goo Won, embodied by Lee Jun Ho, is the chaebol heir who has nothing to do with her. As the two get acquainted, their lives change to bring chaos. From appearing to be a lovely couple with all the right feelings for each other, they turn into two people wishing to not cross paths.

With every step, they call names to each other further riling up and creating an overall vibe of not being able to stand the other person. However, as time passes and more coincidences occur, they turn closer and have sweet moments giving way for romance to build. Will the two adversaries be able to keep their differences aside and fall for each other?

King the Land plot and release details

Goo Won is the dashing heir of the renowned The King Group and as the product of a conglomerate, he is up against many for his inheritance. He also has trouble with dating people as he does not trust them easily. Then comes Cheon Sa Rang who is adored by many for her beautiful smile and her dedication to her job as an employee of the same hotel chain. Her childhood memories relating to the hotel make it a very beloved place for her. The two seem to be misfits at first, but their fate will make the sparks fly.

‘King the Land’ is set to premiere on June 17 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on JTBC.

