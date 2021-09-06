WATCH: Young K gives a romantic reassurance while the world dramatically comes to an end in ‘Guard You’ MV

On September 6, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), DAY6’s Young K dropped his highly anticipated album ‘Eternal’ and title track ‘Guard You’ taking the Korean pop industry by storm. The emo hip-hop track and deep lyrics made fans dance over the rhythms whilst holding their tears back due to the lyrics.

The music video revealed Young K sitting in a dark room singing his heart out, knowing that something bad is going to happen. Followed by the singer performing the dramatic love song with a guitar in his hands, wearing a glittery pop outfit.

While Young K sits helplessly in the room, knowing what is about to happen, big meteors collide with the surface of Earth and the world comes to an end.

Young K continues to sing, despite the alarms ringing as if he wants to sing until his very last breath.

Here’s the music video for ‘Guard You’.

The lyrics of the electro-pop song with instrumental melodies reveal a promise to one’s lover, that no matter what happens, he will always continue to protect her.

The album marked Kang Young Hyun, better known as Young K’s first solo album after six years into his debut. Young K debuted as a member of the boy band DAY6 under JYP Entertainment on September 7, 2015, with the EP ‘The Day’. The album was an instant success and deeply loved by fans all across the globe.

The originally six-member boy band today consists of five members- Sungjin, Jae, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon.

ALSO READ: Kpop comebacks in September; NCT 127, TWICE, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, ITZY and more

Did you enjoy listening to ‘Guard You’? Let us know in the comments below.