WATCH: Young K reveals a comforting MV for ‘Come as you are’

On September 13, DAY6’s Young K unveiled a second music video for his album ‘Eternal’ released on September 6 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) for the song ‘ Come as you are’ after releasing an intense and dramatic music video for the title track ‘Guard You’.

The beautifully knitted song ‘Come as you are’ has a delicate vibe depicting a perfectly sweet love.

The lyrics of the song talk about giving strength and comfort to somebody who always extends support to others. Young K talks to his lover while he says that it is his turn to return all the love and compassion he has received, and will always be there to provide his shoulder to his lover in thick and thin.

The music video reveals Young K alone in his house, returning from an errand smiling ear-to-ear while looking at the portrait of his lover. The singer takes his guitar and starts singing the soulful song. Young K prepares food and a letter as he waits for the love of his life to be back home.

Here’s the music video for ‘come as you are’.

The new music video is very different from that of ‘Guard You’ which has an intense storyline of the world coming to an end and Young K singing and playing the guitar like a rockstar. This video represents the singer’s soft side, giving away a sweet and homely vibe.

Fans expressed their love for the emotional song revealing how the music video left them in tears, and how they forgot about everything as they listened to the soulful music. The warmth of Young K’s adorable smile and the heartwarming meaning of the song definitely make ‘Come as you are’ stand out.

