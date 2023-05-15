Watch: Youth drama trailer from BTS Universe unleashed at Korea Expo; leaves fans in a frenzy

The BTS Universe has once again set the internet ablaze with the release of their highly anticipated drama Youth’s trailer. As BTS, the globally beloved K-pop group, continues to captivate audiences worldwide, their latest venture into the world of storytelling has left fans buzzing with excitement. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into a new dimension of BTS's artistic prowess, leaving fans unable to contain their enthusiasm. Let's delve into the details and explore the reasons behind this overwhelming frenzy!

Unveiling the spectacular drama trailer

After a long wait, the highly anticipated BTS Universe Korean drama, Youth, has finally unveiled its first video trailer and storyline. The trailer was unexpectedly released during the 2023 Korea Expo in Paris, held to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Korea-EU diplomatic relations. The drama features Seo Jo Hoon as Jin, Ahn Ji Ho as J-Hope, Seo Young Joo as RM, Kim Yoon Woo as Jimin, Jung Woo Jin as V, and Jeon Jin Seo as Jungkook, all portraying the members of BTS.

A glimpse into BTS’ Youth’s plot

To clarify, the storyline of the BTS Universe Youth Korean drama is fictional and not a portrayal of the real-life experiences of the seven BTS members. It is based on the plot of the BTS Universe, which was depicted in their music videos, short films, and album notes during the HYYH era. The HYYH era, short for Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa, represents ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ and consisted of a trilogy that explored the challenges and growth faced by boys transitioning from adolescence to adulthood. The Korean drama Youth is a carefully crafted adaptation of the BTS Universe, specifically focusing on the characters' school days and the formation of their meaningful friendship. According to multiple sources, the Youth Korean drama's story revolves around the BTS members meeting during a shared detention at school, which leads to a strong bond and the sharing of their daily life struggles.

Additionally, the drama will delve into the issues prevalent in the HYYH era, such as early childhood trauma, relationships with parents, and other relatable challenges. It is important to note that the original BTS members could not be cast in the drama due to their current adult status. To avoid confusion, the drama will feature the BTS characters from the HYYH era with new names, representing the dark and difficult themes of the BTS Universe story.

The most expensive production in K-drama history

Youth Korean drama is set to become one of the top three Kdramas with the largest production budget in history. The budget allocated for Season 1 is approximately $35.4 million, comparable to the budget for seven episodes in the first season of Game of Thrones. The high budget is attributed to the inclusion of a BTS OST song. However, there is currently no release date or streaming platform announced for Youth, but it is likely to air on Disney+ considering the collaboration between BTS and the platform. Stay tuned for updates.

Advertisement

Brace yourselves, ARMY, for the BTS Universe is about to unleash its magic.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Seoul sojourn: Fans ecstatic for actor's encounters with IU and NewJeans’ Hanni