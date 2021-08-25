WATCH: 'Yumi’s Cells' disappointed with the sudden interruption of their cinema

TVING’s original drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’ is out with the second trailer that gives another view into the mind of the main character, Yumi. ‘Yumi’s Cells’ is an upcoming drama starring Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun that take on the roles of Yumi and Goo Woong respectively. This is the first of its kind K-drama that combines live-action and 3D animation.

The teaser begins with a clapperboard which names ‘Yumi Film’ in the production section. Her cells have been put down in the director and camera sections while the sound has been taken care of by Yumi and Woong. A scene opens as a voiceover says “It’s the night already?”, while another one replies with, “It’s late”. Over some mellow beats, Woong asks “It’s only early evening. Do you want to stay for coffee?” while Yumi stares at him. A bewildered voice asks how is 11 PM early evening as Yumi agrees for the coffee.

Another voiceover reiterates that it was still early while Yumi fans her face. Goong is choosing which cup to use while comparing the time it takes to finish the coffee. He finally decides on the bigger, 1 hour one instead of going for the smaller 5 minutes one as Yumi’s thoughts run wild. “Does this mean he does not want me to go home?” and her cheeks are pink.

Goong is moving closer to a blushing Yumi and just when their hands touch, the scene breaks to animated ‘cells’ who are watching all the happenings in a movie-like setting. Some shy away in excitement as another ‘cell’ enters belatedly. The ‘cell’ trips on a wire and with popcorn flying all around, the screen cuts off much to the disappointment of the complaining ‘cells’ who were waiting for romance for many years.

'Yumi's Cells' will be released on TVING and tvN on September 17.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun gets ready for her date with Ahn Bo Hyun in the new teaser of ‘Yumi Cells’

Will you watch this drama? Let us know below.