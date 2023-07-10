Watch: ZEROBASEONE channels their fun and playful sides in game-like In Bloom debut music video

ZEROBASEONE's debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE is a clarion call to tap into our hidden reserves of power and embrace the journey of self-discovery. With their captivating visuals and infectious melodies, they ignite a fire within us, reminding us that we too can bloom and flourish, even in the shade.

ZEROBASEONE's debut single In Bloom

On July 10, ZEROBASEONE just released the music video for their debut single In Bloom. The video immerses us in a surreal world where the members awaken in a room adorned with lush greenery, a symbol of their growth and potential. Stepping outside, they collect vibrant flowers, each one representing their unique talents and personalities. With a sense of urgency, they embark on a spirited race, eager to present their artistic offerings to the awaiting audience. From visuals, to lyrics and storyline, the group gives audience a sneak peek of what they have in store.

On July 6, the group unveiled a tantalizing teaser for their music video, 'In Bloom', the lead single from their highly anticipated album. What sets ZEROBASEONE apart is their ability to seamlessly blend nostalgia and contemporary flair. Their lead single cleverly samples A-Ha's iconic 1984 hit, 'Take On Me', infusing a touch of the past into their fresh and innovative sound. This fusion creates a musical experience that transcends generations, inviting listeners from all walks of life to embark on this journey of self-discovery and exploration.

YOUTH IN THE SHADE

YOUTH IN THE SHADE, the debut mini-album from ZEROBASEONE, is a testament to the unyielding spirit of youth and the boundless possibilities that lie within it. Set to release on July 10, alongside the music video for 'In Bloom', this album promises to be a sonic adventure, capturing the essence of youthful exuberance and creative expression. With their diverse talents and undeniable chemistry, ZEROBASEONE is set to leave an indelible mark on the music industry. Through their music, they invite us to embrace our own dormant potential, to venture into uncharted territories, and to bloom in the shade of our dreams.