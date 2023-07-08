WATCH: ZEROBASEONE teases all songs from upcoming debut mini album YOUTH IN THE SHADE

On its official social media accounts on July 8, ZEROBASEONE posted an album sampler video in which you can hear a portion of the sound source for the band's debut album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE, which comes out on July 10. The song Back to ZEROBASE, which marks the beginning of ZEROBASEONE, and images of the nine members depicted in the concept photos for the YOUTH and SHADE versions appear at the beginning of the released video.

Then, the songs New Kidz on the Block, Cosmic Dust (and I) and Our Season, which depict a message of hope to write a story unique to ZEROBASEONE, as well as a number of b-side songs, such as Zhang Hao's solo song Always, which expresses his gratitude to the listeners, raised expectations for the forthcoming album. They posted '#InBloom_Challenge' on July 6 prior to the album sampler's release. This challenge features a portion of the sound source for the title song, In Bloom, and the members are raising awareness of the global fandom via TikTok, a global short-form video platform. It is getting a lot of attention. ZEROBASEONE's debut album 'YOUTH IN THE SHADE' is a collection that portrays the young people of this period, the excellence of splendid youth and the shakiness behind it. The title melody 'In Blossom' is a tune that completely catches the personality of the presentation collection, and communicates the desire of ZEROBASEONE, who is taking a more gorgeous and significant initial step since it has an end, to run towards 'you', in spite of the fact that it is as yet deficient and child-like.

On July 4, an album distributor reported that since pre-orders began, ZEROBASEONE's debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE had sold more than 1.08 million copies in 13 days. The highest number of pre-orders for a K-pop group's debut album has already been set by ZEROBASEONE. In the past, it had a pre-order total of 780,000 copies in just five days. Specifically, they effectively passed 1 million pre-orders with about seven days left until the release date, creating approval for turning into the first debut group to turn into a million seller.

