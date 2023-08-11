WATCH: ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong expresses his curious personality in 1st teaser for new variety show

Boy Detective Kim Ji Woong, which will be released on August 30th, is a trendy web variety show in which Kim Ji Woong examines all that he is interested in, from the most popular trend patterns to trivial interests, in a slick and reasonable way in the surge of data. Kim Ji Woong, who has changed into a detective, goes out and dives into different cases. From trendy places on the internet that are challenging to go to because they are occupied or too famous, little inquiries that unexpectedly spring up, and straightforwardly experience all that individuals need to address.

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong’s new variety show:

His fastidious character, who can't keep down when he's really inquisitive and doesn't effectively accept what others say until he's attempted it himself, flaunts his careful character. Kim Ji Woong, who will show up in his first solo show after his debut with ZEROBASEONE, will give remarkable enthusiasm and unforeseen tomfoolery. In his first teaser video released on August 9th, Kim Ji Woong, who is brimming with inspiration, brings attention. Kim Ji Woong expressed alongside Won Bin and Kim Heechul, he is known as the genuine attractive man of Gangwon Do, inconspicuously engaging his appearance, drawing giggling. Likewise, Kim Ji Woong, who is keen on bungee jumping, rock climbing, Antarctic exploration, horror encounters, as well as aliens, and says, "I will talk about everything," raises interest in his performance with the show.

ZEROBASEONE’s activities:

ZEROBASEONE won the K Global Super Rookie Award and K Global Heart at the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards held on August tenth. With this, ZEROBASEONE won the rookie award within a month of their debut, trailing the main award, demonstrating their phenomenal popularity. On this day, ZEROBASEONE performed the title song In Bloom and the b-side track New Kidz on the Block from their debut collection YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The nine individuals, who showed splendid visuals and reviving charms with In Bloom, got excited reactions from fans with a strong presentation with New Kidz on the Block with an addicting song. Their performances got the fans happy as they did a great job on stage.

