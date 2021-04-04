  1. Home
LIKE WATER: Red Velvet's Wendy is bathed in sunset glow in this amber themed teaser

Wendy released the second teaser for Like Water's music video. Read on to find out.
April 5 seems to be a lucky day for Korean female soloists! BLACKPINK's Rosé is all set to drop a music video for the b-side mellow track, Gone. Not just that, Red Velvet's Wendy is all set to release her debut solo album, Like Water on the same day too. On April 3, Wendy released the stunning new teaser for the eponymous music video, Like Water. Wendy had previously released a calming blue-themed teaser, aided by her heavenly vocals. 

In the new teaser, she adopts a more fiery concept, with red at its centre. Wendy looks glowing as she is bathed in sunset like glow, in this amber-coloured teaser. Wendy is surrounded by water droplets and fresh flowers, as a heavenly instrumental sound fills the background. Towards the end, Wendy hits the perfect high-notes, looking ethereal in a fiery red dress.

You can watch the enchanting teaser video below:

Wendy's first solo album contains a total of 5 songs that would give you a feel of Wendy's charming voice, excellent singing ability, and warm emotion, including double title tracks 'Like Water' and 'When This Rain Stops'. Wendy's first solo mini-album 'Like Water' will be released on various music sites such as Flo, Melon, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, KuGou Music, and Kuwo Music on April 5 at 6 pm KST.

ReVeluvs, Are you excited about Wendy's solo album? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :SM Town YouTube

