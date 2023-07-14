WATERBOMB Japan 2023 cancelled following serious staff accident; MAMAMOO, Jessi, and more part of intended lineup

Today, the organizers of WATERBOMB JAPAN 2023 in Osaka made an official announcement through their social media platforms and website. They regretfully informed everyone that the scheduled performances on July 15th and 16th have been canceled due to a serious accident during the venue construction.

The unfortunate incident

The incident took place during a rehearsal for a music event in Konohana-ku, Osaka on the morning of July 14th. A male staff member was accidentally hit in the face by a high-pressure water device, causing his unfortunate death. A security guard reported to the fire department that around 11:00 am, the male staff member suffered facial injuries from stage equipment and lost consciousness. The male staff member, believed to be 40 years old, was immediately taken to the hospital but later tragically passed away.

The water was ejected at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour, causing severe facial injuries and ultimately leading to the staff member's death from a brain contusion. The event scheduled for the 15th has already been canceled, and the police are investigating the case on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death. According to the police, the music event, WATERBOMB Japan 2023, was scheduled to take place at the same venue for two days starting from the 15th. During an inspection of the water spraying device, the unfortunate incident occurred as the water was unintentionally discharged and struck the staff member's face.

WATERBOMB’s organizers response

The organizers expressed their sincere apologies and requested the understanding of the fans and all those involved. They emphasized their commitment to taking necessary measures and assuming responsibility to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future. Refunds for the tickets purchased for the Osaka performance will be provided, and further details regarding the process will be announced at a later time.

WATERBOMB Japan 2023 lineup

WATERBOMB is a renowned music festival originating from Korea, and this year marks its first-ever occurrence in Japan. The Osaka performance was set to feature artists such as 2PM's Jun. K & Nichkhun, BIGBANG's D-LITE, MAMAMOO+, GOT7's Yugyeom, Kwon Eunbi from IZ*ONE , Sik-K, BE'O, and HAON on the first day. The second day was planned to showcase performances by STAYC ,Park Jaebum, Jessi, GRAY, LOCO, ASH ISLAND, pH-1, BIG Naughty, Coogie, Chanmina and Woo Wonjae.

Following the canceled Osaka performance, WATERBOMB will continue with scheduled events at Aichi Sky Expo Multipurpose Site A in Nagoya on July 22nd and 23rd, followed by Belluna Dome (Saitama) in Tokyo on July 29 and 30.

