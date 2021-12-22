‘Way Back Home’ fame Shaun & Malaysian artist Yuna announce exciting new collaboration

More interesting music seems to be on the way! South Korean DJ and musician Shaun and Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna are coming together to work on a new single. While Yuna will be working on the topline and lyrics, Shaun will reportedly serve as the producer for the track. According to representatives of the two artists, both Yuna and Shaun are said to be ‘excited and eager’ to collaborate on their upcoming single.

Shaun is a South Korean DJ, musician, and producer, who is especially loved for his mesmerising live shows. A popular R&B artist, Yuna, maintains a unique and fresh sound, while also being reminiscent of Sade, Aaliyah, and Brandy. Her soulful voice has brought her a rightly deserved fanbase and millions of streams across her 5 albums.

The two artists have large followings and millions of streams to their names. At the time of writing, Yuna’s Crush (featuring Usher) has over 82 million streams. Shaun’s hit single, Way Back Home (featuring Conor Maynard), has over 231 million streams on Spotify alone. The immensely popular song had swept charts across major Southeast Asia countries, including South Korea.

Fans can anticipate Yuna’s unique R&B style, as well as Shaun’s electronic and indie rock/pop vibe. Keep a lookout for more information about the upcoming single to be released on the artists’ social media channels in the upcoming days.

