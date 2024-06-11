WayV earns first-ever music show win after 5 years debut on The Show with Give Me That; expresses gratitude tearfully

WayV celebrates a historic milestone, securing their first-ever music show victory on The Show with Give Me That five years after their debut.

On June 11, fans of WayV rejoiced as the group clinched their first-ever music show win on SBS MTV's The Show with their latest track, Give Me That. After making a highly anticipated comeback on June 3 with their album of the same name, featuring the title track, the SM Entertainment boy band's hard work paid off as they emerged victorious.

Competing against fellow nominees Kep1er's Shooting Star and TWS' hey! hey!, WayV's Give Me That secured the top spot with an impressive total of 7,270 points. The emotional moment saw the members express their gratitude tearfully, marking a significant milestone in their career journey.

This triumph holds special significance for WayV and their loyal supporters, coming five years after the group's debut in 2019.

Watch the heartwarming moment here;

More details about WayV’s latest activities

WayV, the Chinese K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment's Label V and a sub-unit of NCT, continues to make waves in the K-pop industry. With members Kun, Ten, Winwin, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang, they've solidified their position as a powerhouse group since their debut in 2019. Despite challenges like the departure of member Lucas in May 2023, WayV remains resilient.

Their latest release, the EP Give Me That, dropped on June 3, 2024, featuring a lead single of the same name. This marked another milestone in their career, showcasing their versatility with both Chinese and Korean versions of the title track. Although Winwin could not participate due to scheduling conflicts, the group's passion and talent shone through in their performances.

WayV's journey reflects their evolution as artists, from their debut EP, The Vision, to their recent studio album, On My Youth, which earned them their second South Korean Platinum certification. They've captivated audiences globally, earning accolades like the Favorite Asian Artist at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and Best Dance Performance (Chinese) at the Asian Pop Music Awards for their hit single Kick Back.

As WayV continues to push boundaries and explore new creative avenues, fans eagerly anticipate their future endeavors, eager to witness the next chapter of their remarkable journey in the world of K-pop.

