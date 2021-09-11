WayV member Lucas cancels plans to return to China; All the promotional activities put on hold for now

Lucas has cancelled his flight to China, and WayV's promotions have been put on hold. As previously reported, Lucas was headed to China following his cheating and gaslighting allegations and he released an official apology as well. He was scheduled to leave for Shanghai on September 10 KST for his Chinese solo promotions, but his flight has now been officially cancelled.

In addition, it was originally planned for WayV to go to China for promotions in October, but these plans have been halted as well. The reports claim that they have not decided on their new promotional activities for when the group will return to China. Lucas and Henderey's single 'Jalapeño' which was touted to release on August 25 stands indefinitely cancelled at the moment. This comes during a time where he is embroiled in a series of gaslighting and cheating accusations from fans.

For those unversed, Lucas was accused of cheating and gaslighting by multiple women on Korean and Chinese social media platforms. He has since apologized for his actions and SM Entertainment issued an official statement to address the matter as well. However, as of now, the situation looks bleak for Lucas and WayV. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

