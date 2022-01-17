WayV’s 3rd Anniversary: A dive into the distinctive discography of NCT’s Chinese sub unit

WayV is a Chinese boy band managed by SM Entertainment's Chinese sub-label, Label V, and the fourth sub-unit and China-based unit of the South Korean boy band NCT. The group debuted on January 17, 2019 with their digital extended play (EP) ‘The Vision’. Their lineup consists of seven members: Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang. The group have released one studio album and three EPs and made regular appearances on Billboard's world charts.

Known for their strong performances coupled with powerful lyrics, the group have taken over the WayZenNis (WayV’s fandom) with their charm and talent so let’s take a look at some of the tracks that display their techniques and music ability:-

Moonwalk

From the second EP ‘Take Over The Moon’, Moonwalk takes the viewers on an extraterrestrial adventure. The song began with an addicting melody with the orchestra and goes on with electro-pop song that layers harmonizing ad libs beneath impactful raps. With interesting choreography, the members managed to keep the attention of the fans in such a short time.

Love Talk

An English track, ‘Love Talk’ is a particularly addictive song, presented to show love for their international fans. The single was released alongside a music video that has the seven members of WayV charismatically staring down the camera as they perform the smooth tune. Many fans were extremely surprised by their handsome looks and beautiful voices. It was originally titled ‘Body Talk’ and contained explicit lyrics, but the elements were all toned down in the final version of the song.

Turn Back Time

‘Turn Back Time’ is an urban trap song that stands out with powerful bass and beat that seems to be speeding that, embodying the group's ambition to progress towards a larger world stage. The accompanying MV carried the song very well with the complex sets, unique choreography and great expressions.

Bad Alive

Second English single by the group, the song unveils their strong and sensual side. The song has Chinese, English and Korean mixed in. Composed by American producer Mike Daley, is mainly composed of arpeggio and 808 drums, full of strong energy. Irregular trap drums and a siren sound overlay the dynamic bassline and melody, giving a sense of power. The domineering lyrics show a confident attitude.

Take Off

Their debut track,’Take Off’ is an urban dance genre that lets you feel tension and strong energy through intense trap drums and addictive club bass lines. Conviction and aspiration were expressed in the song. A more casual and dance-intense track, ‘Take Off’ got them many new fans for their unique sound.

With WayV completing 3 years, we hope to see them on the music scene for a long time and bring us more songs like these!

