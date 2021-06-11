WayV’s Kun and Xiaojun are back with their upcoming summer single Back To You

Fans are eager to listen to their honey voices blend together! Read to know more!

WayV’s Kun and Xiaojun are set to release a summer single called ‘Back To You’ soon! It has been officially tweeted on their twitter page while both the idols have posted the teaser photo on their instagram handles too. Their single comes after they released the mini album ‘Kick Back’ on March 10, 2021 with the title track of the same name. This mini album achieved the group’s first number one album on the Gaon album chart. It also received its first certification for selling more than 250,000 copies of the album in South Korea.

The group WayV is a subunit of the boy band NCT. NCT, which stands for Neo Culture Technology, is a group formed by SM Entertainment with a unique concept of having multiple subunits. Currently, there are four subunits called NCT 127, NCT Dream, Wayv and NCT U. NCT127 is a Seoul-based unit, with the ‘127’ referring to the city’s coordinates. Their prominent songs include ‘Kick it’ and ‘Cherry Bomb’. NCT Dream is a teen-aged unit which debuted with members who were in their teenage years. NCT Dream has recently released their first studio album called ‘Hot Sauce’ which even exceeded 1.7 million pre orders. WayV is the overseas unit that is managed by Label V, SM’s sub label. The entire group of NCT currently has 23 members in total who have gathered and formed two full-length albums ‘NCT 2018 Empathy’ and two-part ‘NCT Resonance’. The fourth subunit is called NCT U which is a rotational unit that can have any members from the entire group and the selection is based on how well they fit the concept of the song. Examples of this are the songs: ‘Baby Don’t Stop’, which consist of Ten (WayV) and Taeyong (NCT 127), ‘Make A Wish’ and ‘From Home’.

WayV is a China-based subunit with seven members: Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang. They debuted in 2019 and have released one full-length album, called ‘Awaken the World’, along with three mini albums since then. WayV has grown since then as it has earned international awards from Mnet Asian Music Awards and Asia Artist Awards as well as performed well on music charts. Kun is the leader of the group while he is also the main vocalist with Xiaojun. The fans are excited for the release of this single that includes the beautiful soothing voices of these two vocal powerhouses!

