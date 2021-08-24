WayV’s Lucas and Hendery are undercover agents in the new spicy MV teaser for ‘Jalapeno’

WayV’s latest sub-unit members Lucas and Hendery fire up their polished dance and acting skills for an action packed MV teaser and we just can’t get enough of it! With an electro-pop, bass and house instrumental, the song has a modern hip-hop vibe to it, which suits the two rappers of WayV. The MV has a mysterious angle to it with Lucas and Hendery playing as undercover agents that work all day and party all night! The action-packed missions and addicting choreography was teased enough, leaving us wanting for more. The MV will be released on August 25 at 2:30 PM IST.

This isn’t the first sub-unit of WayV as TEN and YANGYANG had also come together for the foot-tapping English single ‘Low Low’. TEN’s beautiful vocals and YANGYANG’s stylish rapping complimented each other well and paired with some electro bass and pop synth sounds brought about an easy listening and groovy number. The MV starts with them dancing and soon pans to them finding two boarding passes. Looking puzzled, they begin packing their bags and are extremely excited to embark on a journey. It wouldn’t be a WayV MV without some comic scenes and they delivered those brilliantly as well. Dressed in a bright and boxy suit, they looked fresh and modish. They danced their hearts out all the way to their planes as well. They were the life of the party at every step of the way. The lyrics, however, were contrasting as it indicated that they were trying to bring their loved one but she was busy living freely.

This announcement also comes after TEN’s solo single ‘Paint Me Naked’, released by SM Station is a pop-rock genre song with attractive guitar riffs and dynamic vocal changes. The MV shows TEN enjoying the liberating freedom and the choice to do whatever he wants. The warm vocals and heartfelt expressions create a fun atmosphere, giving the message of liberation.

