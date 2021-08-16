WayV’s TEN and YANGYANG are ready to take a vacation in the new ‘Low Low’ teaser

WayV’s newest sub-unit ‘TEN&YANGYANG’ just dropped the ‘Low Low’ MV teaser and those 28 seconds were enough to determine that this track will definitely remain etched in our brains forever! With the catchy tunes, bright outfits, extravagant gestures and the overall cuteness from both TEN and YANGYANG, the teaser has definitely increased the expectations exponentially and we cannot wait to see what else they have in store for us!

Released on August 16, the teaser begins with TEN AND YANGYANG looking at their boarding passes and getting excited to embark on a new journey. They begin packing their bags in their usual, comical fashion but things take a turn when they dress up in their bright and boxy yellow suits, looking ready to take on the world! They break out in dance with pilots around them in an airport and the words ‘Don’t keep my love on the low low’ can be heard. The electro pop and synthy vibes pair perfectly well with their eccentric hair, make up and clothes and we cannot wait to see what other concepts will they take on for the MV.

WayV surprisingly announced the new sub-unit consisting of Yangyang and TEN on August 12 with some kitschy concept photos and the fans were extremely excited to see the two members create some great tracks. This announcement also comes after TEN’s solo single ‘Paint Me Naked’, released by SM Station is a pop-rock genre song with attractive guitar riffs and dynamic vocal changes. The MV shows TEN enjoying the liberating freedom and the choice to do whatever he wants. The warm vocals and heartfelt expressions create a fun atmosphere, giving the message of liberation.

