WayV’s TEN and YANGYANG don’t want you to ‘keep their love on the low low’

WayV’s newest sub-unit ‘TEN&YANGYANG’ just dropped their first single and it is definitely a bop! The two modern and trendy members got together and created a catchy English single that will keep you grooving all day long. TEN’s beautiful vocals and YANGYANG’s stylish rapping complimented each other well and paired with some electro bass and pop synth sounds brought about an easy listening and groovy number.

The MV starts with them dancing and soon pans to them finding two boarding passes. Looking puzzled, they begin packing their bags and are extremely excited to embark on a journey. It wouldn’t be a WayV MV without some comic scenes and they delivered those brilliantly as well. Dressed in a bright and boxy suit, they looked fresh and modish. They danced their hearts out all the way to their planes as well. They were the life of the party at every step of the way. The lyrics, however, were contrasting as it indicated that they were trying to bring their loved one but she was busy living freely. Words like ‘Don’t keep my love on the low low. You can throw me like a yo-yo, but I promise I won’t let go’ show that they want their loved one so bad but she doesn’t want to be tied down to them.

WayV surprisingly announced the new sub-unit consisting of Yangyang and TEN on August 12 with some kitschy concept photos and the fans were extremely excited to see the two members create some great tracks. This announcement also comes after TEN’s solo single ‘Paint Me Naked’, released by SM Station is a pop-rock genre song with attractive guitar riffs and dynamic vocal changes. The MV shows TEN enjoying the liberating freedom and the choice to do whatever he wants. The warm vocals and heartfelt expressions create a fun atmosphere, giving the message of liberation.

ALSO READ: WayV’s TEN ‘doesn’t care about what people say’ in the new MV for ‘Paint Me Naked’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.