WayV’s TEN ‘doesn’t care about what people say’ in the new MV for ‘Paint Me Naked’

The new song 'Paint Me Naked', released through SM 'STATION' on August 9th at 2:30 pm IST, is a pop-rock genre song with attractive guitar riffs and dynamic vocal changes. The MV shows TEN enjoying the liberating freedom and the choice to do whatever he wants. The warm vocals and heartfelt expressions create a fun atmosphere, giving the message of liberation.

'Paint Me Naked' is a trendy song, the performance consists of a light groove, relaxed gestures, and powerful and dynamic choreography, which is enough to meet TEN's free-spirited charm. The video starts with TEN looking at a distance, as if waiting for someone and begins making his way to conquer the world as he pleases. Various scenes such as walking on the table, occupying a life, dancing in a runaway and around hangars- all indicate his expression of freedom. TEN expresses his ways of liberation through these gestures which gives us an understanding of the times he was trapped before and is now ready to break out.

“Heartbeat going crazy (yeah);They say we should "fall in line"; Saying we're "too young to stay in love"; They got issues with us staying in love; But-a we're just far too crazy, yeah” these lines indicate that TEN does not want to conform to society’s rules, traditions and regulations but rather do it the way he deems fit for him. The chorus lines “So tell me where you wanna take it?; I'm your figure, You could paint me naked; Like a picture, I can see our love running wild; Baby, be my weekend" indicates TEN feels the intensity of their love and wants to go crazy along with it.

TEN will be performing his new single on Mnet's 'M Countdown', which will be aired on August 12, KBS2TV's 'Music Bank' on August 13, and MBC's 'Show! Music Core' along with SBS 'Inkigayo' on August 15.

