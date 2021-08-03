WayV’s TEN to release a new solo song for SM Station on THIS date? Find Out

SM 'STATION' will release TEN's solo song 'Paint Me Naked' on August 10. 'Paint Me Naked' will be released on various music sites such as Flo, Melon, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music on August 10 at 2:30 pm IST. Through 'STATION', TEN released solo songs such as ‘Dream In A Dream’ in April 2017 and 'New Heroes' in April 2018 through 'STATION'. It has caught the eye with the song, and the new image to be shown through this new song is raising expectations amongst the fans.

In addition, prior to the release of the new song, teaser images containing the various aspects of TEN will be released sequentially, which is expected to further increase interest in the new song. SM 'STATION' is not only showing various genres of music, but also contents such as live videos and interview videos.

Recently, WayV members Kun and Xiaojun released the ballad single MV ‘Back To You’ on June 16 and the fans were mesmerized by the emotive lyrics, simple but effective piano arrangement, and soothing visuals of Kun and Xiaojun cycling through forests and beside a beautiful blue sea. 'Back To You' is a ballad song about changing seasons and the feelings of love that wither and then burn again with time.

They also released ‘Sleepless’ which is a pop ballad song that harmonizes with a warm and lonely piano sound, rich string melody, and appealing vocals. The lyrics express the feelings of a person who has lost sleep over the thought and the regrets of their lost loved one.

