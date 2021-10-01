WayV’s WinWin sets up a personal studio in China; SM Entertainment clarifies

On September 30, reports surfaced that WinWin has established a one-man studio in his homeland, China. After fans began speculating if this accounted for a possible departure of the singer from the boy group WayV, SM Entertainment released a statement clarifying that WinWin will still be a part of the group and only use the studio for acting.

SM Entertainment stated, “WinWin recently established a personal studio for his acting activities in China.” The label further explained, “He will be continuing his activities as a member of WayV just like he has up until now.”

The revelation brings light to the fact that WinWin is not planning on leaving his group and will only use the studio for his acting activities, which celebrates 2 wins for the fans. First is actor WinWin is on the way and that they will still get to see him be the amazing singer, dancer and rapper as a part of NCT and especially group WayV.

WinWin has been a member of NCT and its subgroups NCT 127, NCT U and WayV after being a trainee with SM Entertainment. Debuting under NCT 127 in 2016, WinWin became a part of NCT U in 2018 finally shifting to WayV in 2019. He has shown tremendous potential as an all-rounder making us look forward to his upcoming role as an actor!

