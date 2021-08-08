WayV’s Xiaojun: The handsome and talented idol with strong vocals dripping in honey

Xiaojun is a Chinese singer and songwriter. He is the main vocalist of the Chinese male idol group WayV which is a 7-member boy group under LABEL V that debuted on January 17, 2019. The group is based in China, and is a fixed unit with no member replacement. Though it was widely known as a subunit of the South Korean group NCT, at the time of its debut, it was treated as a separate group for some reason. This is speculated to be due to the Korean-Chinese relations, but LABEL V and SM Entertainment have not issued any official statements. LABEL V is a label under SM Entertainment, specifically made for management of WayV only. WayV's members are all SM Entertainment artists and were previously members of the trainee group SM Rookies, though they joined at different times. SM Entertainment directly produces, and the official YouTube channel is managed in Korea, and music videos are uploaded to the SMTOWN channel, not the group channel.

Despite debuting in 2019, he was only introduced as a member of the South Korea-based male idol group NCT and its sub-unit NCT U with the song ‘Make A Wish’ along with Mark, Taeyong, Jaemin, Jaehyun, Doyoung, Shotaro, and WayV member Lucas during the NCT 2020 project. For Way's Rainbow V project, he sang a cover with Kun. The music they used was Khalil Fong's ‘Red Bean’ with Xiaojun providing the guitar accompaniment. On June 16, 2021, the duo debuted as a sub-unit, named WayV- KUN&XIAOJUN, with the digital release ‘Back To You’.

Being one of the younger members of WayV, he is known to be funny, crazy and always up to some mischief along with Yang Yang (maknae). Physically, he stands out from the group with his sharp facial features such as his nose and jawline as well as his dark, thick eyebrows. He is quintessentially handsome and extremely talented. He comes from a family of musicians therefore, he has had good vocal training and can play guitar as well as the piano very well. His members deem him as the mood maker and a bright person as he always remains optimistic, even in the worst times.

He is also known to constantly put out covers for his fans to enjoy and he has been doing it even before debut. He has made English, Mandarin and Korean solo as well as collaboration covers and every single cover became a fan favourite.

Here are some of our favourite covers by Xiaojun!

1. KUN&XIAOJUN- Red Bean by Khalil Fong (Cover)

A sentimental piece with soft vocals and beautiful guitar instrumental that truly captures one’s heart

2. Xiaojun- Who Are You by Sam Kim (Cover)

Xiaojun created an emotive cover of a popular OST from ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’. He exuded the right emotions through the song, making the listeners feel all the turmoil and despair that the song portrays.

3. For Life- Exo (Cover)

One of his official English covers, he enunciated beautifully and took the listeners on a journey with the melodious notes and strong piano instrumental.

4. Xiaojun and Renjun- Unbreakable Love by Eric Chou (Cover)

The latest collaborative cover with NCT Dream’s Renjun, the cover was soft and the lyrics was a cry to the loved one that went away from them. Their vocal runs and vibrato is a joy to listen to along with the simple drum and violin instrumental in the background. Their voices blended with each other and created a true masterpiece.

