WayV’s Yangyang and TEN to release their debut single ‘Low Low’ on THIS day? Find Out

WayV surprisingly announced the new sub-unit consisting of Yangyang and TEN on August 12 with some kitschy concept photos and the fans were extremely excited to see the two members create some great tracks. They will be releasing a new track called ‘Low Low’ on August 17 at 2:30 pm IST.

This announcement also comes after TEN’s solo single ‘Paint Me Naked’, released by SM Station is a pop-rock genre song with attractive guitar riffs and dynamic vocal changes. The MV shows TEN enjoying the liberating freedom and the choice to do whatever he wants. The warm vocals and heartfelt expressions create a fun atmosphere, giving the message of liberation. On August 11, it was revealed that 'Paint Me Naked' had topped iTunes Top songs charts in at least 16 regions, including India, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Poland, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri will be inviting them to her popular show ‘The Favourable Table Season 2’ and the fans are excited! The show is known to bring guests from many walks of life and Yuri usually cooks for them and has a chat- which is a casual and entertaining way to conduct an interview. This week’s episode will feature WayV’s Yangyang and TEN. While they are labelmates and Yuri is older, she expects them to be without any inhibitions and just enjoy the food, drinks and conversations.

ALSO READ: WayV’s TEN ‘doesn’t care about what people say’ in the new MV for ‘Paint Me Naked’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think will be the concept of their single? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.