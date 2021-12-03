WayV show off their handsome features and fiery outfits in ‘Miracle’ concept images for ‘NCT 2021’

WayV's new song 'Miracle', recorded in NCT's 3rd full-length album, is a medium R&B pop song with an attractive vocal that goes beyond falsetto and rap. Therefore, it contains a message to awaken everyone's humanity and it will be released at 8:30 pm IST on November 3rd.

NCT's 3rd full-length album 'Universe' includes double title songs 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' and 'Beautiful', as well as unique songs from WayV, NCT 127, and NCT DREAM, as well as various combinations and chemistry of members. It contains a total of 13 songs with a colorful atmosphere, including the songs of NCT U, a coalition team that stands out.

The song is expected to catch the eye with a video that can meet the atmosphere of the new song and the sensual performance of WayV in advance. On the other hand, NCT's 3rd full-length album 'Universe' will be released on December 14 at 2:30 pm IST on various music sites, and will also be released as an album on the same day.

WayV is a Chinese boy band which serves as the fourth sub-unit and China-based unit of the South Korean boy band NCT managed by SM Entertainment's Chinese sub-label, Label V. The group debuted on January 17, 2019, with their digital extended play The Vision, and is composed of seven members: Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang. The group have released one studio album and three extended plays and made regular appearances on Billboard's world charts.

