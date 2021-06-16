  1. Home
WayV's Kun & Xiaojun reveal MV teaser for upcoming summer single Back To You

WAYV members Kun and Xiojun's concept photo for Back To You WAYV members Kun and Xiojun's concept photo for Back To You; courtesy of SM Entertainment and Label V
Since the announcement on June 11 about Kun and Xiaojun releasing a song together on June 16, the wait has started to seem unbearable. The teaser pictures released are arousing interest and joining them is the newly released MV teaser of Back To You. Released on June 14, the half-a-minute long video highlights the stunning visuals of leader Kun, Xiaojun as well as the beautiful and serene landscapes. If the soothing instrumental accompaniment in the background is an indication of how the summer single would be, it is not difficult to picture oneself absorbing the sun's rays entering through the windows on a fine summer day and the album on repeat in the background.

WayV is the fourth sub-unit, the China-based unit, of SM Entertainment's K-Pop boy group NCT. The seven-member - Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang - sub-unit is managed by the SM's sub-label, Label V. WayV-Kun & Xiaojun is the first sub-unit of WayV, which is gaining global popularity for its sensuous musical color and splendid performance. As such, high interest from music fans is expected. Meanwhile, WayV's Kun & Xiaojun, have officially released the single Back To You through various global music platforms on June 16 at 6 pm KST.

