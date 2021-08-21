WayV's Lucas & Hendery form the third official subunit for 'Jalapeno'

NCT's China-based sub unit WayV is back with another subunit with Lucas and Hendery. Lucas and Hendery will be dropping a new track 'Jalapeno' as they form the group's third subunit. This is following Kun and Xiaojun, who released their pop ballad single album titled, ‘Back to You’ and then Ten and YangYang for the group's second sub-unit with their hip-hop single titled, ‘Low Low.’

Lucas and Hendery look stunning in the first teaser photos, showcasing their exquisite visuals and impressive style as they pose stylishly in a bar! In the second set of teaser photos, the handsome and talented WayV members take the glam quotient a notch higher with a sleek and sophisticated all-black look. It looks like 'Jalapeno' will be as spicy and hot just like the concept photos. We cannot wait to see how it turns out to be!

You can check out the concept photos below:

‘Jalapeno’ is all set to release on August 25, 2021, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) on all leading music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and melOn! August certainly seems like an exciting month for NCTzens with multiple releases for the fans!

