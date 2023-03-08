WayV’s Xiaojun, TEMPEST’s Hyeongseop replace Kep1er’s Chaehyun, CRAVITY’s Minhee as The Show MCs

A new trio of MCs is set to greet K-pop fans as the SBS M music show has announced that WayV member Xiaojun as well as TEMPEST member Hyeongseop will be joining the popular host ATEEZ member Yeosang on ‘The Show’ soon. According to reports on March 8, sources from the program itself confirmed the change in the cast members.

WayV’s Xiaojun, TEMPEST’s Hyeongseop on The Show

The official from ‘The Show’ reportedly said that alongside ATEEZ’s Yeosang who will grace the music show’s stage for a third consecutive year, continuing his long run, WayV’s Xiaojun and TEMPEST’s Hyeongseop will be taking up the roles of the MCs on the show after being chosen. This will make a new trio with a fresh lineup of same-aged friends, Xiaojun, Hyeongseop and Yeosang, who are all born in 1999. They are expected to show a new type of chemistry, which will help boost the viewership of the music program. The source is also reported to have said that global attention is anticipated thanks to the synergy and playfulness between the same-aged K-pop stars.

About Yeosang on The Show

The ATEEZ member first joined the SBS M music show on 2 March 2021. At first, he was accompanied by WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and Weeekly’s Jihan. The latter two departed ‘The Show’ on 14 December 2021. Soon after, Kep1er’s Chaehyun and CRAVITY’s Minhee joined Yeosang as new MCs and continued their reign until now when a new trio was picked. All 4th generation artists, it will be interesting to see how this new all-male MC-lineup will help ‘The Show’.

About WayV and TEMPEST

Formed as the fourth unit of NCT, WayV comprises members Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang. Making a debut on January 17, 2019, the group has since released four mini-albums, one studio album, one reissue and one single album.

TEMPEST, also a seven-member group, made up of Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew, Hwarang, and Taerae, debuted on March 2, 2022. The septet has released 3 EPs so far.

What do you think of this new lineup? Let us know below.

