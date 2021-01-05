From Jisoo’s dramatic tops to Zico’s oversized suits, 5 trends from 2020 that we’re taking with us into 2021

We are looking back at the best Korean inspired 2020 trends that we’re taking with us in the new year. Scroll down to see what made the list.

2020 may have been a tough year, but it has left us with new trends, some quarantine makedos and some retro styles that came back. While the year has gone by, the trends are still standing, as we enter into 2021, we’re looking back at the trends we’re taking with us from the past year.

Nature colours: Earthy tones that display the colours and comfort of nature were a big hit last season, given we were spending most of our time indoors, people craved the outdoors and mimicked them into their clothing.

Dramatic tops: Seolhyun, Jisoo, and Shuhua all rocked Puffy sleeves in 2020, be it feminine or a vintage edge, the sleeves added a certain sophistication in every zoom call of 2020.

Oversized Suits: Out of oversized nightwear and into oversized baggy suits, these classics were perfect to get ready in seconds for those emergency virtual meetings and Zico, YoonA, and Sunmi rocked these all year long.

OTT hair accessories: Clips, pins and all things bling were a big hit last year, maybe because the hair was one of the very few parts we had on display during virtual meetings and zoom calls. Quick easy and effective, these accessories made icons like G-Dragon put way more put together than they were ready for.

Ponytails: Choosing functionality over comfort, this year, ponytails were a no-brainer, be it while working out, lounging or simply watching TV, our hair had very little styling to go through in 2020 and ponytails were the perfect cover-up for that.

Credits :Getty Images

