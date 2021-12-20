We are loving Mamamoo alum Hwasa’s chic style this season; Here’s why

Hwasa aka Ahn Hye-jin is the multi-talented South Korean singer, songwriter, fashion model and rapper currently signed to RBW. While she made her debut in 2014 with girl group Mamamoo, the idol decided to make her debut as a solo artist in February 2019, with the digital single "Twit"! During her time in the industry, the artist has naturally picked up a few fashion chops, today we’re looking at the best trends from Mamamoo alum Hwasa!

Cinch it up: Fall/Winter Fashion Week is always all about the coats. But this year, the classic wool trench got an upgrade courtesy of a singular, super stylish accessory: a belt. By cinching a bulky item like this at the waist, you instantly have a shape.

Hide and seek: While the past few seasons have been all about the mid-length dresses (AKA midis) and floor-length ones (AKA maxis), Fall/Winter Fashion Week 2019 was filled with ankle length dresses. This new aesthetic provides just the subtlest peek of the leg, without showing off too much.

Pleats: When you hear "pleated skirt," you might picture Catholic school uniforms. But there is a mature way to rock this look, and Fall/Winter Fashion Week 2019 proved it. Mid-length pleated skirts were all over the catwalk—and when they're cut from diaphanous fabrics, like satin or silk, they're stylish and sophisticated. Even if you haven't worn a pleated skirt since you were 14, your 40-year-old self can totally pull this one off.

