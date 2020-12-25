  1. Home
We Can Be Heroes: Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the Priyanka Chopra starrer superhero movie

We Can Be Heroes that released today on Netflix stars Priyanka Chopra and promises to keep you at the edge of your seat. Here’s what netizens had to say about the film.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: December 25, 2020 11:17 pm
We Can Be Heroes: Here's what Twitterati had to say about the Priyanka Chopra starrer superhero movie
Premiering Christmas Day on Netflix, We Can Be Heroes can either be labelled a sort-of sequel or quasi-spinoff of 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (geeks, feel free to discuss). Either way, We Can Be Heroes should provide fun holiday family viewing after all the presents have been opened. As usual, the prolific director Robert Rodriguez has personally taken on most of the film's responsibilities, serving as writer, producer, director, director of photography and editor. 

 

But he's also outsourced many of the creative chores to his children: son Racer Max, who created the characters of Sharkboy and Lavagirl when he was only 7 (talk about precocious!), serves as a producer and has an onscreen cameo; son Rebel composed the film's score; son Rogue designed the alien spaceship that figures prominently in the extended climax; and daughter Rhiannon came up with many of the female characters' attributes. Try not to think of that next time you get all verklempt hanging your kid's drawings on the refrigerator.

 

Oh, and then there's the film itself, which is fast-paced and funny enough to satisfy even those adults on Christmas morning who haven't gotten enough sleep. The aspect that should particularly please younger viewers is that the superheroes are not only the adults, dubbed the "Heroics," but also their children, who save the day when their parents are kidnapped by giant tentacled alien invaders. But before you venture into the 1-hour 40-minute flick, scroll down to see what Twitterati had to say about the film. 

