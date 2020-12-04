We Can Be Heroes TRAILER: Robert Rodriguez directorial featuring Priyanka Chopra to premiere on December 25

We Can Be Heroes features Priyanka Chopra in a pivotal role and was supposed to premiere in January next year. However, its release date has now been changed.

We Can Be Heroes has been making headlines ever since its inception. A few days back, the official teaser of the film was also released much to the excitement of the fans. While the movie was supposed to be rolled out in January 2021, there has been a slight change in the same, and believe us, it will leave many of you elated. This piece of news has been confirmed by Priyanka Chopra on social media who plays a pivotal role in the supernatural drama.

The actress has also shared the official trailer of the movie along with the same. She then writes, "Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork. High voltage sign It brought a different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it's time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO! Are you in? We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez is now coming to Netflix globally this Christmas." Undoubtedly, the trailer is as intriguing as the teaser and we can't wait to watch the same.

Check out her tweet below:

Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork. It brought a different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it's time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nwhNJzFCtO — PRIYANKA (priyankachopra) December 4, 2020

…how to be a HERO! Are you in? We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez is now coming to Netflix globally this Christmas.#WeCanBeHeroesRodriguez@netflixPedroPascal1@ChristianSlater#YaYaGosselin

(2/2) — PRIYANKA (priyankachopra) December 4, 2020

Talking about We Can Be Heroes, the American superhero drama features Christian Slater, Sung Kang, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boyd Holbrook, Haley Reinhart, and others in the lead roles. Moreover, renowned filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has produced and directed the film which is a sequel to the 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. After having played a villainous role in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra will be playing a negative character again in We Can Be Heroes.

Check out the official trailer below:

