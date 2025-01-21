'We could go out...': GOT7’s BamBam addresses dating rumours with BLACKPINK's Jennie

GOT7’s BamBam looked done with his names getting lineup with other celebrities as he came across a months-old dating rumour article of his with BLACKPINK's Jennie. He clarified that there was no dating scene between the two K-pop idols and that they were just out spending time with each other as friends.

BamBam came across one of the articles about his September 2024 spotting with BLACKPINK's Jennie in LA during the filming of 1theK’s content IDDP. The GOT7 members came together after a long time, following the release of their new music video, titled PYTHON. As part of the show's content, they looked themselves up online and saw a the viral pictures of BamBam and Jennie in the website theqoo.The report was titled as News report, JENNIE-BAMBAM’s official, "We’re not dating, we’re close friends." Watch the video here:





The pictures of Bambam and Jennie were from September last year, when they hung out together and had dinner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. It started rumours about the two K-pop idols dating. However, Jennie's agency, OA Entertainment quickly put an end to the speculations, with an official statement denying the rumours and saying , "It's just a meal as friends." BamBam, however, reacted to the issue months later, when he came across it once again. He said, "It’s not a romantic relationship."

As per him, BLACKPINK and GOT7 have always been on good terms and he and Jennie were acquaintances since their trainee days. He asserted, "We could go out and eat together" and feels that there isn't anything wrong with that. Expressing his frustration about being linked up with anyone he shares an amiable bond with, he said, "They always think I’m dating someone when I’m with someone." GOT7 leader Jay B also shared his feelings regarding the dating reports. The news was very confusing for him as the two groups were "close friends".

Like GOT7, BLACKPINK is also set to make a full group comeback in May this year. Besides as a group, Jennie is also gearing up for the drop of her debut solo album, which will reportedly be released in the same month.

