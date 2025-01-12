'We didn't...': GFRIEND clarifies 2021 disbandment news during reunion at Lee Young Ji's The Seasons

GFRIEND recently clarified their disbandment news. Back in 2021, following their final release, MAGO, the group parted ways with Source Music. They have only recently reunited, resuming activities with the 10th-anniversary special single album and its promotions.

On January 10, they appeared on KBS' music program The Seasons with Lee Young Ji. During their special stage, GFRIEND addressed the disbandment news. They clarified that they were still together as a group. "Many articles used the word 'disbandment,' so many people think we disbanded, but we didn't disband. It was a contract expiration," the girl group explained. Host Lee Young Ji emphasized, "Everyone, it's not disbandment."

So far, most fans only thought that the girl group had ended their journey in K-pop. However, with their recent clarification, all eyes are on whether they will make a full-fledged comeback soon under a new agency.

In 2021, GFRIEND ended their contract with Source Music after releasing their final song, MAGO. They have reunited recently to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary this year. They are set to release a special single album, Seasons of Memories, on January 13. Following that, the group will hold 10th anniversary concerts at the Olympic Hall in Seoul on January 17, 18, and 19.

As part of the promotional schedule, GFRIEND has been making appearances on several programs, including KBS' Music Bank, MBC's Show! Music Core, Mnet's MCountdown, SBS Inkigayo, The Seasons, and more. This marks the group's reunion after 4 years and their first full-fledged activities since 2021.

In 2015, GFRIEND made their debut with their first mini-album, Season of Glass. The six members SinB, Umji, Eunha, Sowon, Yuju, and Yerin marked a strong start, with the title track, Glass Bead, rising to become a massive hit. They continued their success with hits like Me Gustas Tu, Sunrise, Love Whisper, and more.

