'We gotta help them': Paul Wesley gets asked about Stray Kids, lands into hilarious confusion causing internet virality

American actor Paul Wesley is renowned for his role as Stefan Salvatore from the evergreen supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries got caught up in a hilarious confusion. Paul, who is a social butterfly and loves holding Q&A on Instagram Stories with his fans was recently asked about the K-pop group Stray Kids. The clip surfaced hours after the Vampire Diaries star held a private Q&A with his close friend’s list. The reaction to the question has resulted in internet virality.

Paul Wesley reacts on Stray Kids

Fans of K-pop are well versed with the eight members K-pop group including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. under JYP Entertainment. Paul, though, appeared to be puzzled about the group's name. At his exclusive Q&A session, which fans can join after paying $3 USD each month to be included in Paul Wesley's list of close friends he was asked, “Do you like Stray Kids?”. And what happened next followed a frenzy of hilarious reactions on social media. However, this was not the first time fans questioned him about a K-pop group, earlier few of them mentioned BTS bias during his Q&A.

From the reaction, fans were sure that it was definitely not a K-pop group that he was familiar with. Instead of recognizing them, he got concerned about the term ‘Stray Kids’. He said, “Are you saying 'Stray' like kids who are lost or wandering? Like stray dogs and cats? Yeah, we should help them”. Check out the reactions.

Stray Kids’ recent activities

The K-pop group that debuted in 2018 under JYP Entertainment has today become a household name among the fans of K-pop globally. The eight-member group recently bagged a major nomination at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards. The Back Door singers clinched a nomination for the Best K-pop of the Year award alongside Cupid singer FIFTY FIFTY, TXT, and others. On the other hand, Stray Kids registered yet another milestone after The Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023, which took place in Osaka on September 9 and 10, marked the continuation of their first dome tour. Meanwhile, Felix made a big impression at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

