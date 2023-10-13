‘We had so much fun’: BTS, Coldplay and H.E.R hangout; Singer reveals her experience with them

BTS has collaborated with many international artists for their group and solo projects. One of their biggest success was their track with Coldplay, My Universe. While we get to enjoy their onscreen presence together, one can only imagine what goes on behind the scenes. In a recent interview, American singer H.E.R revealed her experience hanging out with BTS and Coldplay.

BTS, Coldplay, and H.E.R went bowling together

H.E.R. is known for songs like Could’ve Been, Damage, Every Kind of Way and more. The singer recognized for her skills and vocal range, discussed her experience with BTS and Coldplay in an interview with coldplay.com on October 13. She revealed that one of the highlights of her tour was when she went bowling in Virginia with BTS and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. According to the artist, they were in a small town where no one recognized them. She further shared her feelings and said that they had so much fun bowling and playing in the arcade. H.E.R. also shared an interesting story from that day. She said that while all of them were together, a man walked up to them and asked Chris Martin to click his picture with his friend.

H.E.R. made a guest appearance at Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Latin America, Europe, and North America. BTS member Jin also made a special appearance at their concert in Argentina on October 28, 2022.

BTS’ recent activities

Most recently on September 29, Jungkook released his track 3D with Jack Harlow. The song instantly became a hit and entered several charts. It was also announced that he will be releasing his first solo album GOLDEN on November 3 and the album will include his previously released songs 3D featuring Jack Harlow and Seven featuring LAtto. On September 8, member V released Layover, his first album as a soloist with the main track Slow Dancing. The songs of the album brought out the best colors of the artist and showed his versatility. After the success of FACE, Jimin will be revealing the production process and behind the scenes in his upcoming documentary Jimin’s Production Diary which is scheduled to release on October 23.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' new album for 2025 to mark 10th anniversary of HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series