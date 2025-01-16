'We have...': ATEEZ's agency responds to rumors of Hongjoong dissing HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk in new single

ATEEZ leader Hongjoong is embroiled in an unexpected rumor. Following the release of his latest single SMB, speculations arose that the diss-like lyrics were directed towards HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk. Many even claimed that through the song, the K-pop idol even took a dig at him for the controversial internal document that caused quite a stir last year. Now, his agency has reacted to the whole situation.

Amid the chaos, ATEEZ's agency KQ Entertainment was asked to make a statement regarding the rumor. However, they reportedly kept tight-lipped only saying, "We have no comment so far."

Meanwhile, the rumor arose after Hongjoon released his new single SMB on January 15. The song is his collaboration with American rapper Odetari and the ATEEZ member himself wrote the rap verses. However, when fans paid to utmost attention to the lyrics, they were surprised.

it included "Not a single thing is fun / Act your age, loser", “You think you’ve made it, hitman / If you’ve got time to watch others, watch your back / Du-du-du, Bang", "blinded by envy and jealousy / Spouting insults while name-dropping", and “Oh my, it’s getting hot / Even your home’s traces are shaking / I fan the flames / Low-level boomer.”

Lines like these sparked speculation that Hongjoong was taking an indirect jab at Bang Si Hyuk. In particular words like 'hitman' and 'bang' affirmed the rumors. The HYBE Chairman has the nickname 'Hitman Bang', which he earned after producing multiple hits in the early 2000s.

In addition, phrases like 'name-dropping' and 'watching others' raised brows. Many thought that the ATEEZ member was criticizing him for the controversial leaked internal document from HYBE, which contained many malicious comments about the artists.

HYBE is yet to react to the whole situation. Meanwhile, netizens are circulating more theories.

