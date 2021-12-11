We’re bookmarking THESE trends inspired by TWICE alum Mina for our most stylish winter yet

Mina, also known as Mina Sharon Myoi is the talented American-born Japanese singer and dancer in the popular all-girl band TWICE. Being one of the three Japanese members of the group, Mina is used to standing out. Today, we're looking at her standout style, and why we love it! Scroll down for the list of trends we’d love to copy from the style icon Mina herself!

Bigger is better: There’s been much talk this month of “back to the office” and what that means for our wardrobes. If you’re looking to smarten up, but are reluctant to give up the comfort that the past 18 months have afforded our sartorial habits, allow the slouchy blazer to ease you back in gently. Throw it over pleated trousers and a silk shirt, or jeans and a T-shirt for a pulled-together look.

Bling baby: No longer the reserve of party season, sparkle is back. It’s time to shine, in high-glam cocktail dresses by night and sequins with knitwear for daytime – or simply the sparkliest accessories you can find.

Denim glam: Denim goes back to its roots with deep-dyed indigo shades in every it-girl's wardrobe. Jean cuts are high-waisted and exaggerated. Barrel leg, straight leg and baggy are all big winners. Or look for a jumpsuit or dress. Style with a quilted jacket and heavy boots, or dress up with a tucked-in shirt and loafers.

