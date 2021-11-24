We’re hoping Girls’ Generation alum Taeyeon’s best kept style secrets will inspir our wardrobes this season

Girls’ Generation alum Taeyeon aka Kim Tae-yeon has divine music talents, but what we’re focusing on today is her special skills when it comes to styling and fashion! While she’s been a member of Girls' Generation since August 2007, the idol has picked up not one, but many chops about glamour, style and whatnot. So instead of relying on our basic style aesthetic this season, we’re turning to the alum for inspiration. Scroll down to see some winter trends we’re eyeing from the idol’s wardrobe.

Keeping it close: Tight-fitting clothing will help prevent wind chill. Swap wide-leg jeans for skinny jeans, which also help visually balance out oversize knit sweaters and chunky boots. Wear fleece-lined tights or leggings under skirts and dresses to keep your legs warm.

Give unusual pairings a chance: Try a chunky cable knit pullover with a knee-length pencil skirt but if it gets too chilly, make sure you have at least one long sweater and coat for the coldest days. Looser maxi and midi skirts work with sweaters work too: Try the French tuck, and wear a statement belt to balance the look.

Wool is your friend: Moisture-wicking wool keeps you warm and dry all day. If you find wool itchy, consider merino and cashmere. Merino is a lightweight wool that’s great as a base layer: Try a simple merino turtleneck and leggings for the ultimate winter base layer. Cashmere is a soft wool that will keep you cozy. It’s a great option for work-friendly cardigans and comfy beanies.

