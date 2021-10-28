We’re looking at the hottest K beauty trends that will reign supreme in Winter 2021

As we welcome the frosty chills of winter and say goodbye to the warm breeze of summer and the comforting nip of autumn, we’ve realised that it’s time for a change. Not just the obvious one in our wardrobes but also with hair and beauty. While you prep for the colder months ahead, scroll down to see the top K-beauty trends that will be everywhere come winter 2021!

The graphic liner has been a favourite makeup trend for the last two years, and like the face masks that made it popular, it's not going away anytime soon. There are countless ways you can wear graphic liners and they somehow always look chic! Either go with a traditional winged line but coming out far from the inner corner of the eye to create a cat-like effect or just a thick bottom lash line, this look will never fail you!

Fun accents like pearls and face jewels have continuously made an appearance on the red carpet. For that reason, you're going to see a lot of glitter accents this winter. This trend can either be for the face or the eyes and is super wearable for anyone. Incorporating glitter into your eye makeup look is easy with a glitter eyeliner or a sparkly eyeshadow. You can really let your personality shine through with glitter and shimmer eyeshadows. Play it up how you want. Subtle or intense; there are no rules here.

Summer is all about the dew but this winter, you'll see more soft matte skin. It's fairly common with winter makeup trends to have less dew or sheen to the skin, but we are taking it to the next level this season by adding a lot of structure to the face! Think '90s supermodel skin when you see a good carved out cheek and rosy pink blush. The way to achieve skin that's matte, not dry, is to use a good powder.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Jennie, Tiffany Young & more inspire summer style; Here are 4 trends we’re bookmarking