We’re relying on Red Velvet alum Seulgi to keep us stylish this winter, here’s why you should too

Lead vocalist Kang Seul-gi aka Seulgi of Red Velvet is a sensation in more ways than one! From fashion to music and style, the idol aces it all. Apart from fashion and music, the idol is also a gifted dancer and performer. After making her debut with the all-girl band in 2014, Seulgi has come a long way. Today, we’re looking back at some of her top winter trends for the upcoming chilly that’s about to take over our lives and our wardrobe.

Preppy chic: Fall and winter are the prime seasons for back to school dressing, think more Blair Waldorf and less high school uniform. To take this in a polished direction, think irreverent preppy classics such as rugby shirts, tweed blazers, sporty letterman jackets, and obviously plaid. Just be sure to add some contrast, so your look remains cool—not costumey.

Wild side: Let's face it: this wild print is fabulous all year-round, but what's different this time around is the pervasiveness of leopard print that has us buzzing. Keep this print in mind if you want to add patterns, texture, and a dash of fun. In our minds, animal print is almost neutral. Keep in mind to not overdo it and keep things neutral with your accessories.

Keeping cosy: The statement coat was essential for Winter 2020 as we lived so much of our lives outdoors. Leading with a statement topper though is a fabulous way to get excited about dressing for cooler temperatures. Think colourful furs, bright geometric patterns, and all of the texture as you rock the bold and dramatic statement pieces this winter.

