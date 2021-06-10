We’re taking cues from K Dramas like Start Up & Record of Youth to find inspiration for a timeless wardrobe

We are looking back at the K pop shows that inspired our wardrobe with their undefeatable fashion and extremely chic sense of style.

K Dramas have a knack for acing their style game and set new trends. While the storyline and intriguing characters only add to the wonderful stories they tell, fashion is an essential part of these dramas. Today, we are looking at K-dramas for inspiration for our next chic outfit, scroll down to see the list.

Start-Up: Slow and simple living has its charms, and those charms were never so charming before seeing it in this show. The feature which is led by Seo Dal Mi, is dominated by her style and includes whimsical prairie dresses, gingham prints and much more. Natural elements amidst modern life is the aesthetic of the show and Seo Dal Mi has aced it!

From the same show, Seo Dal Mi’s sister Won In Jae from Start-Up has a completely parallel style from her in the show. While Seo’s style is natural and rural chic, Won In Jae can be seen rocking power suits, fierce colour blocking and attitude that reflects in her style. Won In Jae may be challenging as a character but her style is unparalleled.

An Jeong Ha in Record of Youth: A style inspiration in the show and otherwise! Jeong Ha exuded luxury as she experimented with styles like classic animal prints that undertoned subtle influence of wildness. Her character on the show was also a star with colour block looks that dominate her entire wardrobe.

ALSO READ: The Penthouse ranked the most Buzzworthy Drama by GDC for the sixth time in a row

Credits :PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×