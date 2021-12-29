We’ve learned THESE 3 foolproof styling tips from Red Velvet alum Wendy
Wendy aka 27-year-old joined the all-girl group Red Velvet in March 2015 so it's not wrong to guess how much exposure the idol must have soaked through the past 6 years. From being a voice actress, radio host and style star, the Red Velvet balances it all with unforgettable style. Today, we’re looking at some timeless styling tricks of the idol.
Colour pop: We're all living in sweaters right now, so why not jazz up your knits? Vibrant bubblegum pink is set to be one of the biggest colour trends. Get ahead of the curve and integrate the lively hue within your outfit now, whether it's with a statement sweater or a chic handbag. It's guaranteed to banish any winter blues.
Skin: When it comes to winter layering, start with a tissue-thin top in a playful print. It'll liven up your outfit in an instant and will add a fun touch underneath your neutral cardigans and coats. The cold weather gives us the perfect opportunity to experiment with layering and is key to creating a compelling look. Play with textures and colours within your outfit to keep things interesting.
Texture play: Adding a little plush texture to your ensembles will breathe new life into your look. A shearling or faux-fur bag is the perfect way to do it. When it comes to the fuzzies, even bold, furry bucket hats are so much fun to wear and promise to take your outfit to level 10.
