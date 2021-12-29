We’ve learned THESE 3 foolproof styling tips from Red Velvet alum Wendy

Wendy aka 27-year-old joined the all-girl group Red Velvet in March 2015 so it's not wrong to guess how much exposure the idol must have soaked through the past 6 years. From being a voice actress, radio host and style star, the Red Velvet balances it all with unforgettable style. Today, we’re looking at some timeless styling tricks of the idol.

Colour pop: We're all living in sweaters right now, so why not jazz up your knits?​​ Vibrant bubblegum pink is set to be one of the biggest colour trends. Get ahead of the curve and integrate the lively hue within your outfit now, whether it's with a statement sweater or a chic handbag. It's guaranteed to banish any winter blues.

Skin: When it comes to winter layering, start with a tissue-thin top in a playful print. It'll liven up your outfit in an instant and will add a fun touch underneath your neutral cardigans and coats. ​​The cold weather gives us the perfect opportunity to experiment with layering and is key to creating a compelling look. Play with textures and colours within your outfit to keep things interesting.

Texture play: Adding a little plush texture to your ensembles will breathe new life into your look. A shearling or faux-fur bag is the perfect way to do it. When it comes to the fuzzies, even ​​bold, furry bucket hats are so much fun to wear and promise to take your outfit to level 10.

