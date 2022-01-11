'We Want BLACKPINK comeback now' takes over worldwide trends as fans demand new group music

BLINKs are making their voices heard! On January 11 KST, BLINKs took to Twitter to trend 'We Want BLACKPINK comeback now' as the girl group's last comeback 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez is already turning two years old this year, and there is no new group music on the cards right now.

BLACKPINK's members are currently busy with their individual projects and collaborations and the group has not released any new music together since the release of their first studio album 'THE ALBUM' in 2020. Fans are also concerned because YG Entertainment announced new BLACKPINK merchandise instead of an album (BLACKPINK DVD and Blue-ray for 'THE MOVIE' will be released on March 25).

#BLACKPINKCOMEBACKNOW along with #STOPDELAYINGBLACKPINK trended worldwide on Twitter with over 300,000 tweets globally. Previously, Jisoo had confirmed BLACKPINK's comeback as she posted on Weverse that the group will release new music soon and fans must wait a little longer. However, fans are worried because BLACKPINK members are serving the last year of their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment, and there is confirmation of renewal of the contract as yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla in the comments below.

