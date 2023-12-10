'We want to live like BTS': MAMAMOO's Solar and Moonbyul reveal their admiration for J-Hope

BTS' J-Hope received high praise from MAMAMOO's Solar and Moonbyul on a talk show. The Starry Night singers revealed their feelings about J-Hope and also expressed their admiration for the group. BTS' RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were announced to be enlisting for their military service. RM and V confirmed that they would be commencing their mandatory military service on December 11.

BTS' J-Hope praised by MAMAMOO's Solar and Moonbyul

MAMAMOO's Solar and Moonbyul appeared in a recent show called TMI Show. When the hosts asked them that if they could be another idol just for one day whom would they choose to be, Solar replied that she would like to live as BTS. Moonbyul also chimed in and agreed that she too would want to be BTS for a day.

Solar and Moonbyul also revealed their interaction with BTS' J-Hope. They said that when they had overlapping schedules, they loved his energy. Moonbyul stressed that he was very nice as a person. The MAMAMOO members praised J-Hope and said that he had a good energy and vibe.

J-Hope is currently serving the military. He was also promoted as a Special Elite Corporal. The idol received an early promotion because of his hard work and dedication.

MAMAMOO's recent activities

MAMAMOO made their debut in 2014 with the EP HEello which included their title track Mr. Ambiguous along with the music video. The group consists of members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. Moonbyul and Solar released their duet dangdang in August this year. Wheein released her solo album In The Moof in October. Hwasa too released her solo I Love My Body in September which became a talking point.

BTS' recent activities

BTS members RM and V will be enlisting in the military on December 11. They took to social media to confirm the news and were showered with well wishes. BIGHIT MUSICN had revealed that Jungkook and Jimin would also be enlisting together in December.

On December 20. BTS' documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will be streaming on Disney+ from December 20. The docuseries will look back on the past 10 years of their careers.

