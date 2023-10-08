Weak Hero Class 1: Park Ji Hoon's hit drama’s sequel announcement made by the show’s producer

During one of the events held at the ongoing 2023 Busan International Film Festival, the producer of Weak Hero: Class 1 shared the news about the second season of the hit show. Weak Hero: Class 1 is a 2022 K-drama that started airing in November 2022. Weak Hero: Class 1 falls under the coming-of-age, action and thriller genre K-drama which became an overnight hit.

The second season of the hit drama Weak Hero: Class 1 confirmed

Recently held 2023 Asia Content Awards & Global OTT Awards as a part of the 2023 Busan International Film Festival witnessed many winners across different categories. Hosted by the former Momoland member Nancy and actor Kim Kang Woo, the award show event aims to honor the OTT, television, and online content across different parts of Asia. Wavve original drama Weak Hero: Class 1 won the Best OTT Original Award at the event. Weak Hero: Class 1's producer Kim Myung Jin made the announcement for a second season during the acceptance speech he delivered.

He said, "When Weak Hero: Class 1 was screened at the Busan International Film Festival last year, we received a lot of love as we met the audience. We've come this far thanks to that energy, and we plan to gather more strength to create the next chapter. We hope for a lot of anticipation and interest in this story as we will continue to tell it. Please remember that the upcoming stories will truly be about weak heroes."

About Weak Hero: Class 1

The cast of Weak Hero: Class 1 includes Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, and Hong Kyung. Weak Hero: Class 1 is a webtoon adaptation that was published in 2018. Weak Hero: Class 1 tells the story about Yeon Si Eun who loves nothing except studies and is counted among the top 1% of his class. He gets bullied by his classmates but chooses not to back down and fights against it only to find himself entangled in grave violence. He befriends Ahn Su Ho and Oh Beom Seok and together they learn how to be strong and fight this injustice.

