Weak Hero Class 1 star Park Ji Hoon reiterates plans to apply for ROK’s Marine Corps for military enlistment

Singer and actor Park Ji Hoon is all set to enlist in the military next year. Having turned 28 in the Korean age system (26 in international age), he does not have a lot of time to choose his preferred line of military service, but his fans already have a hint about what he might end up doing. During an appearance on actor Kim Jung Nan’s YouTube channel to talk about his upcoming K-drama The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, his comeback with fellow Wanna One members, as well as his solo music release, he lightly touched on the topic of wanting to join the Marine Corps.

Park Ji Hoon reveals military enlistment dream

Speaking about how out of 11, not all the Wanna One members were able to join their variety program shoot and new song release, he shared that one of them had enlisted in the military, Kang Daniel. The host quickly asked about Park Ji Hoon’s own enlistment plans, and he did not hesitate to share, “Next year I really have to go.” While he does have a couple of years to enlist, it is his ambition to join a particular arm of the military that will lead him to join sooner.

Opening up about how the Marine Corps, somewhere he has always dreamt of being in for his military service, has an age limit of 29, his being 28 currently really puts him in the spot with only one trip around the sun. While others warn him of regretting his decision to join the Marines, it only makes the actor want to join it that much more.

Earlier during the day at a press conference, as reported by News 1, he shared that joining the ROK Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance was a dream of his since he was 20, and that had not yet changed. He will be acting in the role of Kang Seong Jae, a skilled soldier trainee who turns into a famed cook in the military. The show is all set to air from May 11, 2026, on tvN and will be available to watch on TVING as well as Viki internationally.

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