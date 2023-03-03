Weak Hero Class 1 star Park Ji Hoon to lead new KBS webtoon-based fantasy historical drama? Find Out

According to multiple broadcasters on March 3rd, Park Ji Hoon recently received an offer to appear in 'Fantasy Sonata' and is coordinating the schedule with the production team.

Fantasy Sonata:

'Fantasy Sonata' is a fantasy historical drama romance that crosses between a man with two opposite personalities and a woman who loves him, fresh love and fierce obsession. Based on the webtoon of the same name by author Ban Ji Woon, this drama is highly anticipated as the second 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds'. Director Lee Jeong Seop of 'King of Baking, Kim Tak Goo', 'Healer', 'Neighborhood Lawyer Jo Deul Ho', 'Queen for 7 Days', 'Dan, One Love' and 'Dali and Cocky Prince' took the megaphone. This is a collaboration work by artist Yoon Kyung Ah.

Park Ji Hoon:

Park Ji Hoon plays Sajo Hyun and Ak Hee, characters with two conflicting personalities. It is expected to portray a man who truly loves a woman and learns the reason to live, and a man who believes that long-time obsession and jealousy are true love. Park Ji Hoon, a former child actor, has been active as an actor through the JTBC drama 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' (2019) and the Kakao TV series 'Love Revolution' (2020), etc. In particular, the wave original series released last year 'Weak Hero Class 1' drew favorable reviews as 'Park Ji Hoon's rediscovery'. Park Ji Hoon, who received many offers after 'Weak Hero Class 1', plans to continue his active activities with 'Fantasy Sonata.’

Hong Ye Ji:

Hong Ye Ji was selected as the main character of KBS 2TV's new drama 'Fantasy Sonata' after overcoming fierce competition. Rookie Hong Ye Ji has a variety of charms with her elegant appearance. She was noticed on Mnet's 'Produce 48', and she starred in the movie '2037' released last year and even received a passing grade for her acting skills. In 'Fantasy Sonata', attention is focusing on whether Hong Ye Ji will captivate the viewers as well, playing Yeon Wol, a woman who captivated the hearts of Sajo Hyun and Ak Hee, two conflicting personalities.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie comforts BLINKs as she reveals sustaining an injury on her face while exercising

Advertisement