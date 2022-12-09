Weak Hero Class 1 star Park Ji Hoon to make his big screen debut with new slice of life film

On December 9th, Park Ji Hoon will meet the audience with the movie 'Audrey' as his next film. Park Ji Hoon left a strong impression by playing the main character, Yeon Si Eun, in the Wavve original drama ' Weak Hero Class 1 ' released last month. Through Yeon Si Eun, a voluntary outsider who only knows nothing about studying, he captivated the fans of 'weak hero' by performing a venomous performance that is unbelievable for an idol, as well as a romance with co-stars Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung.

Park Ji Hoon first made his debut at eight years old as a child actor and advertisement model, appearing as a supporting cast member on the MBC historical drama Jumong (2006) and earning roles in television dramas such as The King and I, Kimchi Cheese Smile and Iljimae. He later debuted as an idol, participating in the reality competition show Produce 101 Season 2, where he finished in second place overall and became a member of the boy group Wanna One. The group achieved both critical and commercial success, with six Korean topped-five singles, more than 3.6 million albums sold, and over 16 endorsements in 2017 alone.

Park Ji Hoon in Weak Hero:

Thanks to this, 'Weak Hero' continues to be popular amid favorable reviews, such as recording the 1st place in the wave paid subscriber pull rate. The voices of the maniacs who yearned for season 2 also grew, and fans' attention was also drawn to the actions of the main character, Park Ji Hoon. Among them, Park Ji Hoon's next film is expected to be the movie 'Audrey'. 'Audrey' is a work directed by Lee Young Guk, who participated in the movie 'Crocodile' with the late director Kim Ki Duk.

Kim Jung Nan:

Here, actor Kim Jung Nan plays the role of mother in the play and works with Park Ji Hoon. Kim Jung Nan is currently acting passionately in the JTBC Friday-Saturday drama Reborn Rich as Sun Yang's eldest daughter-in-law, Son Jeong Rae. Together with him, she is looking forward to what kind of activity Park Ji Hoon will perform.

