Weak Hero Class 1 trailer: Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung go against Shin Seung Ho

In the first trailer released on October 19th, Yeon Si Eun, who had no interest in school life other than studying, foretold that she would fight violence with her own fighting method using her brilliant brain to survive in a jungle-like school. In particular, his decisive and determined action, which uses tools to subdue opponents while reciting Newton's laws of motion, catches the eye. In addition, the cool action of the innate fighter Ahn Soo Ho also provides exhilaration and raises expectations for the main story. Above all, Suho and Oh Beom Seok, who run step by step to help Yeon Si Eun in trouble, are also captured, raising curiosity about the friendship between the three.

Wavve:

Wavve's side said, "The official trailer for the Busan ​​International Film Festival, which was previously released, focused on Yeon Si Eun, a model student who fights unfair violence, but in the first trailer released this time, Suho and Beom Seok, who became friends with Si Eun, also focused on the story of the three people. Please look forward to the special friendship of the three people who grow up through events that everyone would have experienced at least once in their teens and would have been worried about.”

Park Ji Hoon:

Park Ji Hoon is a South Korean singer and actor. He is known for his participation in the reality competition show Produce 101 Season 2, where he finished in second place overall and became a member of the boy group Wanna One, which released several chart-topping albums and singles from 2017 to 2019.