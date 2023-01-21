Weak Hero Class 1’s Na Chul passes away; Little Women co-star Kim Go Eun pens a heartbreaking post
Rising star Na Chul passed away recently due to a sudden health deterioration.
Na Chul passed away on the morning of January 21st while receiving treatment for his recent deteriorating health. In the original Wavve drama 'Weak Hero Class 1' released in November last year, he acted passionately as the villain 'Kim Gil Soo' and received favorable reviews for raising the level of immersion in the drama.
Na Chul’s acting prowess:
The late Na Chul has appeared in various works such as tvN's 'Vincenzo', tvN's 'Happiness', SBS' 'Through The Darkness', tvN's one-act play 'How to Distinguish Voices', and Kakao TV's original 'Once Upon A Small Town'. Known as one of the rising actors in the industry, he has been noted for many roles. He also acted in ‘A Superior Day’, ‘D.P.’, ‘Jirisan’, ‘Touch Your Heart’, and films like ‘Sinkhole’, ‘Tune In For Love’, ‘Tylenol’, ‘Extreme Job’ and more.
Na Chul debuted in his 2010 play 'Anne's Diary'. Last year, he received attention as 'Kim Gil Soo' in the Wavve drama 'Weak Hero Class 1'. He is a person who uses runaway teenagers for crimes.
Kim Go Eun’s message:
Kim Go Eun expressed her condolences. On this day, she posted a picture of Na Chul on Instagram and commemorated it, saying, "The most wonderful actor Na Chul. The most wonderful person, father, husband, son, friend Na Chul." She posted his profile pictures and shared her heartbreak over the news. Many fans were surprised to hear the news, they recognized him from Happiness and Weak Hero Class 1. Her agency announced, "We have inevitably canceled the airport fashion coverage of Kim Go Eun, which was scheduled to be held today." She will probably be attending his funeral which will be on January 23. She had worked with him on Little Women and the film Tune In Love.
Concrete Utopia:
His posthumous work is the movie 'Concrete Utopia' (directed by Uhm Tae Hwa), and it is said that he has completed filming. Actors Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, and Park Bo Young will also appear in the film, and it is scheduled to be released this year. The disaster movie 'Concrete Utopia' depicts the devastating appearance of Seoul, which was devastated by a major earthquake. The surviving survivors gather in the only remaining imperial palace apartment in devastated Seoul.
Park Seo Joon will play the role of Min Sung, a faithful husband and civil servant in the play. Actress Park Bo Young played the role of Myeong Hwa, a nurse who is the wife of Min Sung and has her warm humanity and strength. In addition to this, Lee Byung Hun, Park Ji Hoo, Kim Do Yoon, and Kim Sun Young will be a part of the film. Lee Byung Hun played the role of Yeong Tak, the representative of apartment residents, and performed passionately. He will show the image of a leader who does not hesitate to take any risks to protect the apartment from outsiders.
Na Chul in Through The Darkness:
One of the best roles he had was in the last two episodes of Through The Darkness, starring Kim Nam Gil, Jin Sun Kyu and more. He was the antagonist, a psychopath who went around killing women for pleasure. His portrayal of the narcissistic murderer who doesn’t break till the very end compared to his facade- a nice, sweet man who cares for his children brings chills to your spine. He took the cake for the brilliant portrayal in the sea of psychopaths and sociopaths that were shown in the previous episodes of the drama.
Our heart goes out to his family and friends, may he rest in peace.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more