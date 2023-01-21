Weak Hero Class 1’s Na Chul passes away; Little Women co-star Kim Go Eun pens a heartbreaking post

Na Chul passed away on the morning of January 21st while receiving treatment for his recent deteriorating health. In the original Wavve drama 'Weak Hero Class 1' released in November last year, he acted passionately as the villain 'Kim Gil Soo' and received favorable reviews for raising the level of immersion in the drama. Na Chul’s acting prowess:

The late Na Chul has appeared in various works such as tvN's 'Vincenzo', tvN's 'Happiness', SBS' 'Through The Darkness', tvN's one-act play 'How to Distinguish Voices', and Kakao TV's original 'Once Upon A Small Town'. Known as one of the rising actors in the industry, he has been noted for many roles. He also acted in ‘A Superior Day’, ‘D.P.’, ‘Jirisan’, ‘Touch Your Heart’, and films like ‘Sinkhole’, ‘Tune In For Love’, ‘Tylenol’, ‘Extreme Job’ and more. Na Chul debuted in his 2010 play 'Anne's Diary'. Last year, he received attention as 'Kim Gil Soo' in the Wavve drama 'Weak Hero Class 1'. He is a person who uses runaway teenagers for crimes. Kim Go Eun’s message: Kim Go Eun expressed her condolences. On this day, she posted a picture of Na Chul on Instagram and commemorated it, saying, "The most wonderful actor Na Chul. The most wonderful person, father, husband, son, friend Na Chul." She posted his profile pictures and shared her heartbreak over the news. Many fans were surprised to hear the news, they recognized him from Happiness and Weak Hero Class 1. Her agency announced, "We have inevitably canceled the airport fashion coverage of Kim Go Eun, which was scheduled to be held today." She will probably be attending his funeral which will be on January 23. She had worked with him on Little Women and the film Tune In Love.